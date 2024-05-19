Watch Now
NewsMilitary

Actions

USS Bataan headed to Fleet Week New York 2024

Top Stories - Sunday May 19
26th MEU, USS Bataan transit Strait of Hormuz
Posted at 2:16 PM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 14:16:03-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based USS Bataan is scheduled to support Fleet Week New York (FWNY) 2024 on Monday, May 20, according to a release.

FWNY is a week-long celebration of sea services that has gone on for 36 years. During the event citizens of the tri-state area are given the opportunity to meet sailors, marines, and coast guardsmen.

Attendance to witness the ship departing Norfolk is by invitation only, according to the release.

26th MEU, USS Bataan transit Strait of Hormuz

Military

USS Bataan set to return from deployment

Foster Meyerson
8:40 AM, Mar 20, 2024

FWNY takes place from May 22 through May 28.

Attendees will be able to tour ships, witness aviation demonstrations, enjoy military band performances, and interact with displays throughout the area.

for more information on FWNY please visit their website.

More military stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Virginia Visions