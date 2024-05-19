USS Bataan headed to Fleet Week New York 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based USS Bataan is scheduled to support Fleet Week New York (FWNY) 2024 on Monday, May 20, according to a release.

FWNY is a week-long celebration of sea services that has gone on for 36 years. During the event citizens of the tri-state area are given the opportunity to meet sailors, marines, and coast guardsmen.

Attendance to witness the ship departing Norfolk is by invitation only, according to the release.

FWNY takes place from May 22 through May 28.

Attendees will be able to tour ships, witness aviation demonstrations, enjoy military band performances, and interact with displays throughout the area.

