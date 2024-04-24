USS George Washington to deploy as part of Southern Seas 2024

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK — The USS George Washington (CVN 73) will depart Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday to deploy as part of Southern Seas 2024 — an operation meant to strengthen maritime partnerships in South America, according to a release from Naval Air Force Atlantic.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier will be joined by Carrier Strike Group 10 and elements of Carrier Air Wing 7 on its trip south.

“Southern Seas 2024 will provide the opportunity to improve interoperability and increase proficiency with partner nation maritime forces,” said Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. “Deployments like Southern Seas strengthen maritime partnerships and build trust with our partners in the region.”

After Southern Seas 2024, USS George Washington will head to Naval Air Station North Island this summer for a "historic carrier swap" with the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).

“Team Warfighter is ready to go,” said Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer of George Washington. “Not only for the adventure that awaits in South America, but ready to serve as the nation’s forward-deployed naval forces carrier in Yokosuka.”