Ceremony commemorates 35th anniversary of explosion on USS Iowa

NORFOLK, Va. — A ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk Friday morning honored the lives lost aboard the USS Iowa.

It was not the first time, however, a ceremony had been held.

On April 19, 1989 a fire in one of the ship's gun turrets caused an explosion. Forty seven crew members were killed.

At the time, the ship was based in Norfolk.

According to the Navy, the ship saw action in World War II and the Korean War and was brought back into service in the 1980s after being unused for over 20 years. It was decommissioned for the third and final time in 1990.

In 2012, it became a Navy ship museum in California.

In 2023, after a years-long restoration effort, a gun barrel from the battleship was moved to Fort Story where it remains as a permanent memorial.