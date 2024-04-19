Watch Now
Ceremony commemorates 35th anniversary of explosion on USS Iowa

47 sailors killed on the then-Norfolk-based ship
Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 10:17:44-04

NORFOLK, Va. — A ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk Friday morning honored the lives lost aboard the USS Iowa.

It was not the first time, however, a ceremony had been held.

On April 19, 1989 a fire in one of the ship's gun turrets caused an explosion. Forty seven crew members were killed.

At the time, the ship was based in Norfolk.

According to the Navy, the ship saw action in World War II and the Korean War and was brought back into service in the 1980s after being unused for over 20 years. It was decommissioned for the third and final time in 1990.

USS Iowa's restored gun barrel to impact traffic en route to Fort Story

In 2012, it became a Navy ship museum in California.

In 2023, after a years-long restoration effort, a gun barrel from the battleship was moved to Fort Story where it remains as a permanent memorial.

