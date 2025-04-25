Yes, the Army has divers, too! Meet the locally-based team that won top honors

FT. EUSTIS — Army divers from the 86th Dive Detachment invited WTKR News 3 to spend a morning with them as they conducted training exercises.

Captain Deil Cho, the detachment commander, emphasized the essential role of army engineer divers.

"As engineers, we're opening up mobility corridors, anything for Army watercraft," Cho said. "We're a jack of all trades when it comes to underwater construction tasks, surveys, and underwater demolitions."

The divers recently returned from Operation Deep Blue 25 in Key West, where they trained in deep waters.

Watch related coverage: Sundown for Norfolk helicopter squadron marks emotional chapter in Navy history

Sundown for Norfolk helicopter squadron marks emotional chapter in Navy history

"The visibility is the highest, which allows us to practice safely," said Cho. "Whenever we're called to deploy anywhere across the world, we're trained in that, and it becomes such second nature that the guys just do it automatically."

Staff Sergeant Jordan Braiman, a diving supervisor, provided insight into the team’s specialized equipment. "We have SCUBA equipment, which is highly mobile with minimum manning for tasks like ship husbandry and pier inspections," he explained. "To the left is the K-97, capable of going up to depths of 190 feet, used for salvage operations, hydraulic tools, cutting, and welding."

Staff Sergeant Brett Hyde, a squad leader, highlighted the necessity of rigorous training for various diving techniques. "We do multiple different kinds of diving—scuba, surface supplied, and chamber-related diving. The best way to be proficient is to train," he said, pointing to a scenario training exercise.

Watch related coverage: Supporting those who served, charity helps paralyzed Army vet regain freedom

Supporting those who served, charity helps paralyzed Army vet regain freedom

Hyde described a training scenario involving an unconscious diver. "We are loading the unconscious patient into the recompression chamber, as time is of the essence, especially with diving-related injuries," he said. "The faster you can get down to crush that bubble with higher pressure, the faster you can help that patient."

"The harder you train and the more realistic you train, the better you are set up for a real-life situation," Hyde added.

Watch related coverage: NAS Oceana squadron part of memorial flyover at President Jimmy Carter's funeral

NAS Oceana squadron part of memorial flyover at President Jimmy Carter's funeral

Matthew Epperson, another diving supervisor, discussed the ongoing training of newer divers.

"We are getting them familiarized with some of our equipment in the tank," he said. "The training is rigorous, and while they may be confident in diving, achieving proficiency in our tasks will take time and practice."

The 86th Dive Detachment recently won first place in the Army's 2024 Best Dive Team Competition.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.