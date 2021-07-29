More Virginia Beach residents getting COVID vaccination amidst spread of Delta variant

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services in partnership with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is hosting a variety of free COVID-19 community vaccination clinics.

The latest one was at the Senior Resource Center in the Creeds area.

Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible to be vaccinated, however, minors 12-17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Pre-registration is encouraged; however, walk-ins are welcome.

News 3 talked with 12-year-old Aaron Volzke who was getting his first shot.

“It was easy. I didn't feel anything,” described Volzke who added, “I really wanted to get the shot so I wouldn't get COVID and also so I could go to real school instead of virtual learning.”

Meanwhile, Virginia Ewell of Knotts, Island, N.C. said this clinic was convenient for her and she felt it was time.

“I was pretty hesitant. For one, I don't like needles and another, I don't know I was scared I might get sick from it or something like that,” Ewell said. “But then so many others have gotten it, you know, so I feel pretty good about it now.”

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health gave the following information:

As of July 26, 2021, Virginia Beach residents have received 416,307 vaccination doses. This represents 49.3 of the population, 60.3% of adults (18+) and 43.3% ages < 18 with at least one dose. These counts do not include doses provided by the Federal government.

Here is a list of some more upcoming vaccination clinics:

Saturday, July 31:

Kingdom Reign Church

929 Chimney Hill Parkway

10:30am – 2:00 p.m.

Monday, August 2:

College Park Elementary School

1110 Bennington Road

3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3:

Green Run Elementary

1200 Green Garden Circle

3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

August 10, 17, 24:

Military Circle Mall

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

