'Most dangerous:' Head of VB lifeguards discusses ocean conditions after Hurricane Erin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Red flags were flying at the Oceanfront on Friday after Hurricane Erin passed through the region.

Local resident David Freer said he started surfing at 6 years old and said the current conditions are rough, especially for people from out of town.

“For someone that doesn’t know the water and the currents around here, it’s pretty gnarly for sure,” said Freer.

Chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service Tom Gill says the water conditions could be even more dangerous right now.

It’s the biggest tide we’ve had in quite a while and can prove dangerous after a storm because it looks inviting, but the rips are all popping up in new places, Gill detailed.

Gills says Friday beachgoers were asked to stay out of the ocean, and he says the red flags will be waving again on Saturday.

He said they will continue to evaluate the conditions over the weekend.

The public did a great job during the height of the storm by obeying orders from officials and staying out of the water, Gill says.

“That was a good test for everybody. We know what’s going on. We knew it was coming, and everybody did a great job putting the word out, advice from the professionals and the safety teams out here,” said Gill.

Despite staying out of the water, he encouraged everyone to come to the Oceanfront for the Point Break Music Festival and Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships.