Mother of Richneck shooter could lose bond, go to jail after failing drug tests

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Deja Taylor, the mother of the 6-year-old boy who police say shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School in January could get her bond revoked and go to jail after testing positive for drugs.

Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Taylor's bond on Sept. 1 after she tested positive for marijuana on July 19 and Aug. 25, and cocaine on Aug. 25, according to court documents. The motion also says she missed two drug treatment sessions in August.

Taylor previously pleaded guilty to two federal felony charges, according to court documents: unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm and making a false statement during purchase of a firearm. After her guilty plea, she was released on conditions of supervision while she awaited sentencing.

Prosecutors say her actions violate her conditional release - which requires her to submit drug tests and attend substance abuse treatment "as directed," and abstain from breaking the law and taking drugs.

Taylor's legal team responded in opposition to the motion, saying that she has, and still, faces a serious substance abuse challenge.

In the opposition statement, her attorney says, "Her addiction is clearly a disease—nonetheless, revocation and incarceration are not the cures. We respectfully submit that a jail cell will only exacerbate the deep issues that she is facing."

According to the opposition statement, Taylor and her defense team oppose the revocation because Taylor "has been working with and communicating regularly with the Probation Officer and her supervisor. On or about September 11, both officers gave indications to Ms. Taylor that they are very pleased with and proud of her progress."

The opposition statement also says, "Since August 25, Ms. Taylor has timely provided drug tests (four) to the Probation Office. Although the tests has indeed been positive for marijuana, the levels are decreasing and show that Ms. Taylor is abstaining from this drug. The four recent tests corroborate Ms. Taylor's assertion that the positive test for cocaine, which has only showed up this one time in her history, was an aberration and likely caused from her use of marijuana unknowingly laced with cocaine."

The statement says Taylor has had "regular and full compliance" with those who run the counseling program with Mental Health Services.

Taylor and her defense team are asking that the court give her a second chance and deny the motion to revoke her bond.

The hearing is at 2 p.m., and we will have updates in this article.