US Supreme Court allows Virginia to resume purge of voter registrations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing Virginia to resume its purge of voter registrations that the state says is aimed at stopping people who aren't U.S. citizens from voting.

The justices on Wednesday granted an emergency appeal from Virginia’s Republican administration.

The justices acted on the state’s emergency appeal after a federal judge found that the state illegally purged more than 1,600 voter registrations in the past two months.

A federal appeals court had previously allowed the judge’s order to remain in effect.

Such voting is rare in American elections, but the specter of immigrants voting illegally has been a main part of the political messaging this year from Donald Trump and other Republicans.