NCDOT: Portion of NC 12 likely closed until Tuesday due to tidal flooding, overwash concerns

Sabella, Anthony
Rough waters of the Atlantic Ocean crash into Jennette's Pier in Nags Head, N.C. on November 8, 2021.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 08, 2021
DARE COUNTY, N.C. - Anyone traveling south on NC 12 with a destination beyond Nags Head may have to wait until Tuesday to get where they're going.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it's extended a shutdown of the portion of highway from the Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe, due to flooding and overwash concerns caused by high tide and strong winds from a coastal storm that moved through over the weekend.

Park rangers had barricaded the road in front of the bridge when News 3 visited the location Monday morning.

NCDOT has also suspended area ferry services, including those from Hatteras Island to Ocracoke Island and Currituck to Knotts Island.

