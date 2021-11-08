NCDOT: Portion of NC 12 likely closed until Tuesday due to tidal flooding, overwash concerns

DARE COUNTY, N.C. - Anyone traveling south on NC 12 with a destination beyond Nags Head may have to wait until Tuesday to get where they're going.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it's extended a shutdown of the portion of highway from the Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe, due to flooding and overwash concerns caused by high tide and strong winds from a coastal storm that moved through over the weekend.

NC 12 still closed this AM from Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe. Travel remains unsafe. It could be Tuesday before we can reopen. NCDOT crews need time safely fix dunes that protect #nc12. Avoid travel on this part of NC 12. For conditions, visit here or https://t.co/QO3Vrvj1kk. pic.twitter.com/wkQ8UYNeAG — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 8, 2021

Park rangers had barricaded the road in front of the bridge when News 3 visited the location Monday morning.

NCDOT has also suspended area ferry services, including those from Hatteras Island to Ocracoke Island and Currituck to Knotts Island.