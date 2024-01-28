Watch Now
News

Actions

Newport News Fire Marshal investigating 2 separate overnight house fires; 1 person dead

Newport News fire department
Ellen Ice / WTKR
Newport News fire department
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 09:40:13-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Fire Marshal's Office is investigating two separate overnight house fires in the city, one of which they say was fatal.

The first call came in at 1:12 a.m., reporting a house fire in the 5900 block of Andres Place.

The department says firefighters arrived on scene at 1:16 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a one-story single family home.

Two occupants self-evacuated, and firefighters say no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the two that were displaced.

Then, at 4:18 a.m., the 911 center received another call for a house fire.

The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Hampton Avenue with reports of a person trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 4:22 a.m. and say they found heavy smoke coming from a two-story single family home.

Two people self-evacuated from the home and firefighters rescued a third. According to firefighters, one person died as a result of the fire.

The fire department says the two fires are not connected.

Both fires are under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sports

News 3's Road to Las Vegas