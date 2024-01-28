Newport News Fire Marshal investigating 2 separate overnight house fires; 1 person dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Fire Marshal's Office is investigating two separate overnight house fires in the city, one of which they say was fatal.

The first call came in at 1:12 a.m., reporting a house fire in the 5900 block of Andres Place.

The department says firefighters arrived on scene at 1:16 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a one-story single family home.

Two occupants self-evacuated, and firefighters say no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the two that were displaced.

Then, at 4:18 a.m., the 911 center received another call for a house fire.

The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Hampton Avenue with reports of a person trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 4:22 a.m. and say they found heavy smoke coming from a two-story single family home.

Two people self-evacuated from the home and firefighters rescued a third. According to firefighters, one person died as a result of the fire.

The fire department says the two fires are not connected.

Both fires are under investigation.

