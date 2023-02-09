Newport News school board to appoint new member Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Public Schools Board is holding a special meeting Thursday night to appoint an interim member for the South District.

That's according to an agenda posted online.

The appointment will fill the unexpired term of John Eley, III, who served since 2016, according to the school district's website. He was elected to the Newport News City Council in Nov. 2022.

It has not been announced who will be appointed, but the interim member will serve until a successor is elected during a special election on Nov. 7, 2023.

Following the appointment, the agenda shows the board will go into a closed meeting for "Consultation with legal counsel and briefing by staff members or consultants pertaining to actual or probable litigation, where such consultation or briefing in open meeting would adversely affect the negotiating or litigating posture of the public body."

The closed meeting comes after an attorney for Abby Zwerner, the Richneck Elementary teacher shot in her classroom on Jan. 6, said she intends to sue the school. Zwerner's attorney, Diane Toscano, said the shooting was "entirely preventable" if the assistant principal at the time "had done her job and acted when she had knowledge of imminent danger."

Two other lawsuits are from attorneys representing students who were reportedly in the school when the shooting happened.

