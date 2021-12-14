Nightclub's future on the line at Norfolk City Council meeting

NORFOLK, Va. - A nightclub's future is in the hands of the Norfolk City Council on Tuesday.

On the agenda for the council's 6 p.m. meeting is a revocation hearing for Culture's conditional use permit.

Some neighboring businesses and residents say Culture, located on Granby Street in the city's Neon District, has attracted violence since it opened in 2018.

Police call logs reveal a number of calls to the area for shots fired, stabbings and other disturbances over the years. Surveillance video from August shows two men shooting at each other on a small street next to the club with bullets striking a neighboring business.

Michael Copeland, one of the club's four co-owners, says his business is unfairly shouldering the blame for incidents to which it has no connection.

“We don't have that violence that they're speaking of,” Copeland told News 3 last week. “We've never had that violence that they're speaking of. You could probably look up records for any establishment on Granby and there's calls for service.”

Kevin Martingayle, Culture's attorney, says he sent an eight-page letter to Norfolk city leaders arguing against the club's closure, saying some of the criticism against it is based on the skin color of the customers and the club's owners, all four of whom are Black.

"You've got some comments there that are very thinly veiled racist remarks," he told News 3. "[The city attorneys] haven't been able to develop any track record of problems that shows that the employees or anybody there is doing or failing to do anything that is causing any outrageous or lawless behavior. They've got nothing."

A change.org petition in support of Culture had 1,600 signatures by Tuesday morning.

Neighboring business News 3 spoke with didn't want to appear on camera, but disagree, saying they believe Culture is to blame for the violence.

Martingayle says he hopes to speak with the Norfolk City Council prior to Tuesday's meeting to come up with an alternative plan that includes better security to ensure the area around Culture remains safe.