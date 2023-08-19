No arrest made a year after mass shooting at Fenner Gardens Apartment in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — When will it end? That is what many families are asking after a three people were killed and two others injured, at Fenner Gardens Apartments in Norfolk a year ago.

With no arrest made or charges filed, News 3 heard from families who are still frustrated.

Aug. 18, 2022, is a day some families said they will never forget, police filled Fenner Gardens Apartments after five people were shot. Three of those victims died.

"When we look back one year now, it brings a bad taste, a bad feeling in all of our hearts," said Bilal Muhammad, President of Stop the Violence.

News Victim's daughter shares new details of shooting that killed 3, and injured 2 Kelsey Jones

Muhammad, a community activist working to combat gun violence for decades came to the scene after the shooting happened, holding a "Stop the Violence" rally to console the community and spread his famous message: "Put the Guns Down."

Although he hopes it did not fall on deaf ears, a year later police have made no arrests in the shooting and gun violence continues, leaving some families in Fenner Gardens feeling uneasy.

"Not knowing if I can walk outside and go to the trash can, or go to the mailbox without having to turn my head and worrying about a mother screaming out for me," said Victor Langley, who lives in Fenner Gardens.

Langley moved to the apartment complex six months ago, and since then, he said the neighborhood has improved.

"Mostly it's quiet, there's not a lot of shouting," said Langley. "I haven't witnessed or seen anything as tragic as what happened last year."

Daughter remembers dad killed in Norfolk shooting, shares new details

News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke with Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney, Ramin Fatehi who said he hopes for a successful arrest and prosecution, but he and activists are calling for the community to speak up.

"We can't call this snitching, we got to call this information that is needed as a necessity for these families to have closure," said Muhammad.

Norfolk Police said the investigation into the Fenner Gardens Apartments shooting is still ongoing.

