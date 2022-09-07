Norfolk businesses near Killam Ave react to mass shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - The latest mass shooting in Norfolk killed two people, including a Norfolk State University student, at a house party near Old Dominion University's campus. A total of seven people were shot.

Businesses along Colley Avenue say the mass shooting will have a lasting impact on the community and potentially an economic impact.

"As a business owner, it’s repulsive. As a human, it’s more repulsive. The businesses along here and the rest in Norfolk are vital to everything," Kenny VanHook, the owner of Elation Brewing said.

VanHook is devastated about the mass shooting that happened on Killam Avenue.

"Do you think it will have an impact on the businesses here in the area?" News 3's Leondra Head asked VanHook. "It’s possible. But I also think the general violence that’s happened in the last year has made a big impact. It’s unfortunate that these poor young souls were taken no matter what," he said.

We caught up with the manager of Dirty Buffalo, only a few blocks away from Killam Avenue where the deadly shooting took place.

"When you have a lot of out-of-town guests, college kids, and a lot of hometown people that live around here. Having a mass shooting down the street basically is going to hurt us as well as hurt them," Rupert Dennis, a manager at Dirty Buffalo Manager said.

He wants to see a bigger police presence.

"More patrol cars around this area would probably help out a lot more," Dennis said.

His message to criminals who are pulling the trigger: "Have a conversation. Gun violence is not going to do anything but kill people," Dennis said.

he is also offering a job to teen and college students!

"If you’re looking for something to be productive about and do something better for your community instead of making trouble, come get a job. Come work for us and we’ll get you moving in the right direction," Dennis said.