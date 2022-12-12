Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen

NORFOLK, Va. - A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.

Marcus Calabrese, a spokesperson for Legacy Lounge on E. Plume Street, confirmed on Monday.

“The owners of Legacy Lounge would like to thank viewers for their support during this publicly and privately challenging experience. As veterans who have fought for their country they’ve fought for their business and their employees who helped build it. However, they are a small business without a big budget for legal expenses and have decided to drop the case against the City of Norfolk. They will resume exploring operating their business within the confines Norfolk has provided and remain open to opportunities in Hampton Roads.”

TRENDING: Chesapeake school board to discuss After School 'Satan Club'

Legacy has remained closed since a court denied its request for an injunction to reopen back in late October.

Their attorney Tim Anderson then filed an expedited appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court.

The City of Norfolk pulled the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the club after four people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were shot outside in August. The city argued that Legacy didn’t have marked security at the time, but video provided by Legacy’s owners shows there was security.

READ MORE: Legacy Lounge fights to reopen doors after Norfolk City Council pulls permit

Four nightclubs downtown have had their CUPs revoked by the city in 2022.