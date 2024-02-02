Norfolk native speaks on Grammy Panel in Los Angeles

A Norfolk native is making headway in Los Angeles during this week's Grammy Music Awards.

Antonio Dowe, a live entertainment producer, was invited to speak on a panel ahead of the Grammy music Awards about his journey in live entertainment.

"It was all based on the success of the RnB block party and what people are able to see nationally is why I’m on this panel," Dowe said.

Antonio Dowe Norfolk native and RnB block party founder, Antonio Dowe, speaks on Grammy Panel

From starting off as a promoter to putting on concerts across the country, Dowe is the producer of the RnB block party that started in 2022 at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

He says the block parties bring people together.

"You see grandmothers and mothers at the RnB block party together because you can listen to Patti Labelle, Ashanti and Ari Lenox all in one setting," Dowe said while sitting on the Grammy Museum panel.

The block parties have been a huge success with big names such as Jermaine Dupri and DJ Envy. The parties sold more than 20,000 tickets last year.

"The music industry found me, not that I found the music industry," Dowe said.

Just a few days ahead of the Grammys, he sat on the "Creating your own space in live music panel" at the Grammy Musuem.

"One of the main things I told the students at the Grammy Museum panel is to be a servant," Dowe said.

The next RnB Block Party will feature DJ Envy and will be on at the Scope Arena on February 17.