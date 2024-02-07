Norfolk nonprofit educates community on National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day

NORFOLK, Va. — One group in Norfolk is doing its part to spread resources and awareness on National Black HIV and AIDS Awareness Day.

The day acknowledges how the disease disproportionately affects Black people.

The LGBT Life Center in Norfolk is handing out bags filled with condoms and sex education. They said education about this virus is as important today as it was over 30 years ago.

"People are just having sex, and they're not doing it protectively," Jasmine Johnson with the LGBT Life Center said. "Some people are not disclosing what they have, and they're passing it on."

According to the Virginia Department of Health, in 2022, there were 261 new diagnosis of HIV in our region.

Out of those new diagnosis, 66% were Black.

Johnson has lost a lot of good friends due to the virus and recommends everybody know their status. The test only takes a minute to do.

People are encouraged to stop by the center at 5360 Robin Hood Road to grab a bag and also get free HIV testing.