Norfolk police officer raises spirits of girls who recently lost their father to gun violence

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk Police officer is raising the spirits of little girls who lost their father to gun violence.

Their father, 33-year-old Ali Muhammad, was shot and killed in Norfolk on June 29, police say.

Following the girls’ tragic loss, NPD officers have taken time to comfort the girls. Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot says he’s proud of the officers’ empathy.

“In just a few short months, I’ve seen some of the kindest and most compassionate examples of great policing right here in Norfolk. This is certainly a clear and convincing case in point! I am very proud to work with so many exceptional men and women,” said Chief Talbot.

One video shows the girls laughing while playing outside with Patrick Herr, an NPD officer.

“[Herr’s] superpowers, care and compassion went into overdrive to spend time with these little girls who suffered the heartbreak of a lifetime,” NPD said on its Facebook page last Thursday.

Shortly after Ali’s death, Norfolk police attended a rally where Bilal Muhammad, Ali’s father who’s a well-known activist in the community, passionately advocated for gun violence prevention.

Bilal will host a community “Stop the Violence” walk in Ocean View next month, the department says. We will share details about the walk once they’re available.