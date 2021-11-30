Norfolk State University and the City of Norfolk to host forum addressing community challenges

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State university and the City of Norfolk are coming together to host a forum that will address challenges in the community.

The forum will be held November 30, 2021 in the Dorothy B. Brothers Auditorium, in partnership with Mayor Kenneth Alexander.

The event will feature a panel of leaders from the university and city.

It will also provide students, as well as community members, an opportunity to discuss topics such as: violence, poverty, food deserts, the digital divide, community redevelopment and other issues.

The panelists are:

Norfolk State University’s President – Javaune Adams-Gaston, Ph.D.

City of Norfolk Mayor – Kenneth Alexander, Ph.D.

City of Norfolk Police Chief - Larry D. Boone

City of Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney – Ramin Fatehi

Sustain Equity Group - Kayla Hicks, Founder, President and CEO

Norfolk State University – Interim Chief of Police Brian Covington

Norfolk State University’s Sociology Professor – Robert Perkins, Ph.D.

Norfolk State University's Social Work Professor - Sharon Alston, Ph.D.

Norfolk State University Student Government Association – President Jaylin Drewry

The forum discussion will be moderated by Eric W. Claville, JD, MLIS of Norfolk State University.