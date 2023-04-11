Norfolk to get nearly $1 million from Va. to outfit Real Time Crime Center

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk City Council on Tuesday night voted unanimously to accept nearly $1 million from the state of Virginia to outfit a Real Time Crime Center for the Norfolk Police Department.

Norfolk hopes Real Time Crime Center will aid policing in the city

It would allow the police department to have a centralized location to monitor data and video from across the city in real-time.

According to the ordinance, the $999,996 would come from the state's Department of Criminal Justice Services, Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention Fund.

Real Time Crime Centers are already in use in Hampton and Newport News.

In Norfolk, the center will include technology to monitor video feeds in the city as well as an automatic license plate reader system.

The council's approval came during its first meeting since it was announced that Mark Talbot would be the city's next chief of police.