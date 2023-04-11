Norfolk City Council meeting for first time since new police chief announced

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's City Council will be meeting Tuesday night for the first time since it was announced that Mark Talbot would be the city's next chief of police.

Norfolk holds press conference, formally announces Mark Talbot as city's next top cop

City Manager Dr. Chip Filer introduced Talbot, who is currently the police chief in Hampton, last week.

It came after the city worked with a search firm for nearly a year, holding public forums and getting online feedback from residents about who they thought should fill the role.

Talbot had been on the city's search committee for the chief of police position.

Justin Fleenor

Filer said he approached Talbot four to five days after interviews wrapped up with the initial three finalists, and Filer didn't know if the right person for the job was in the particular pool.

Filer said he asked Talbot if he wanted to apply, and afterward, Talbot submitted his application and went through the assessment process.

City Councilmember JP Paige told News 3's Zak Dahlheimer he's anxious about Talbot being selected as Norfolk's top cop. Paige said Talbot is highly-regarded in his field, especially after his work in Hampton.

RELATED: A look at Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot’s record as top cop

Paige said he found out about Talbot becoming the next chief from someone in the media, and he believes the city could have been more transparent.

Paige said, overall, the focus should be on tackling gun violence and public safety.

"Of course, it was a surprise, with [Talbot] being on the search committee," Paige said. "But after considering a few things and talking to a few citizens, the focus is everyone in Norfolk being safe."

MORE: Morale is top priority for some Norfolk police officers welcoming new chief

The Norfolk branch of the NAACP requested an immediate discontinuation of the current hiring process, citing a "lack of ethics and transparency."

NAACP calls for halt of hiring Mark Talbot as Norfolk Police Chief, citing 'lack of ethics and transparency'

While a discussion about Talbot is not officially on the council's meeting agenda for Tuesday night, they will be talking about an ordinance regarding funding for a real-time crime center in Norfolk.