One person hospitalized in Monroe Court shooting: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH — One person was hospitalized after a shooting at Monroe Court on Tuesday night, according to Virginia beach Police Department.

On Tuesday night, just before 5:30 p.m., Emergency Communications and Citizens Services responded to the 6300 block of Providence Road on the report of gunfire.

Officials say they located a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Monroe Court. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, officials say.

