Parents picking up items 4 days after Newport News Elem. teacher shot by student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Parents were told they could go into Richneck Elem. School on Tuesday to get their child's belongings they left behind after Friday's shooting.

First-grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot by one of her 6-year-old students last Friday, according to Police Chief Steve Drew with the Newport News Police Department.

We spoke with a few parents Tuesday, who said they're devastated this happened at their kid's elementary school, and there needs to be better methods of communication and safety.

One mom told us through tears that her child is traumatized from the events that unfolded on Friday and has been in therapy.

According to police the, child suspect used a 9 millimeter handgun, with more than one bullet in it.

Chief Drew says there was no struggle or altercation between the student and his 25-year-old teacher.

Once the shot was fired, police say Zwerner took a defensive position. The round went through her hand, exiting the rear of her hand.

Then it went through her upper chest, police explained.

Upon hearing news of this classroom shooting, many people have asked the question: Where does a 6-year-old get a gun? Police have determined that it was from home, and legally purchased by his mom.

One parent we spoke to, who preferred not to have her name and face on camera, told me that no where feels safe for her child.

"There needs to be more security everywhere you go now, because you go to the stores, someone will shoot if you go to the movies, you cannot have enough security, and you can't feel secure with your kid."

Another mom we spoke to says it’s hard to know what security in an elementary school looks like and doesn’t think some of the measures being brought up help the issue.

"Everybody is talking about putting metal detectors in. Metal detectors in an elementary school? Metal detectors are crazy, but what do we do? I don’t know."

According to Newport News police, the parents of the child no longer have custody of him and authorities say he’s currently undergoing treatment at a facility.

On Monday, police provided next steps saying in the next few days, he’s expected to go in front of a judge

At this time, the students parents haven't been charged, but police say that could change if police discover that the gun in the home was not secure.