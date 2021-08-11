Parents react to Virginia Beach Schools' decision to require masks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach School Board has decided that masks will be required inside its schools and on buses this fall.

The vote, seven to four, came early Wednesday morning after a lengthy board meeting discussing the plan for the school year.

News 3 talked with parents on Wednesday and got a mix of reactions.

“We felt that the CDC guidelines are just guidelines and don’t need to become mandatory or made a law,” said parent Sarita Rayna who is considering homeschooling after this decision. “This was absolutely heartbreaking for me. I spoke with the school this morning and just let them know if they were going to mandate masks the whole day, we would be pulling out our two kids, a second grader and a kindergartner.”

Meanwhile, some parents are not only okay with it, they’re in favor of masks.

“I think in school, kids should be wearing masks because it’s hard to social distance and keep them away from each other, and if anything it helps kinda’ keep the rest of the germs down so the kids can continue the school year,” said parent Alana Plank. “I think it also helps the teacher, too, because if the teacher gets sick because the kids aren’t wearing masks, then you’re going to have a substitute shortage, too.”

The mask requirement is regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings will not be required outdoors.

