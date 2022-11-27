Pastors across Chesapeake hold '757 United Prayer Vigil' for families of Chesapeake Walmart tragedy

The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors is hosting the 757 United Prayer Vigil on Sunday night. This vigil is to support the families impacted by last week's mass shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.

Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors

Six people were killed Nov. 22 when a man opened fire at the Walmart location before turning the gun on himself. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 70 years old. Several others were hurt.

The event is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m., located inside The Mount Chesapeake, 215 Las Gaviotas Blvd.

News 3 will be there to capture the vigil.

SEE MORE: Chesapeake Strong: How you can help victims' families of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors came together as a group after George Floyd’s death. Chesapeake Pastors came together to address disparities within the city.

The coalition group now consists of 35 pastors from across the city, led by Bishop Kevin White, serving as president.

The group has extended an invitation to all the families of the victims, elected officials, faith-based groups, community leaders, employees of Walmart, and citizens from across Hampton Roads and Virginia.

The City of Chesapeake plans to hold a vigil Monday beginning at 6 p.m. at City Park (900 City Park Drive).