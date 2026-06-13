Person killed in weather-related tent collapse in Bedford County

MONETA, Va. — One person died after a tent collapse during a church service in Bedford County on Friday, according to the county.

Around 6:45 p.m., a large tent collapsed in the middle of an outdoor service at East Lake Community Church. Several people were hurt and one person died, according to the county.

Eleven people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and eleven people were treated at the scene. Before the tent fell, a serious storm cell went through the area and caused heavy rain, winds and lightning that caused the tent to fall, according to the county.

First responders from the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department were at the scene already and immediately provided first aid, according to the county.

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