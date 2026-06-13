Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
News

Actions

Person killed in weather-related tent collapse in Bedford County

WX Lightning 2.png
WTKR News3
WX Lightning 2.png
Posted

MONETA, Va. — One person died after a tent collapse during a church service in Bedford County on Friday, according to the county.

Around 6:45 p.m., a large tent collapsed in the middle of an outdoor service at East Lake Community Church. Several people were hurt and one person died, according to the county.

Eleven people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and eleven people were treated at the scene. Before the tent fell, a serious storm cell went through the area and caused heavy rain, winds and lightning that caused the tent to fall, according to the county.

First responders from the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department were at the scene already and immediately provided first aid, according to the county.

More local news

 

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

True Crime 757 Podcast