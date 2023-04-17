'Please come forward' Chesapeake teen still missing after nearly 3 weeks

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s been almost three weeks since a 16-year-old runaway, Destiny Ayala-Patterson, was last seen, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Joe Patterson

However, her family, alongside advocates, held a press conference refuting many statements made by the police department, including the department classifying Destiny as a runaway rather than a missing person.

During the press conference, Brandon Randleman, a local civil rights and social justice activist, voiced concerns about the handling of Destiny’s case.

“A tenth-grader managed to walk out the side door of Chesapeake Public Schools. We’re now in day 20, and again, we’re left with more questions than answers,” said Randleman.

Destiny was last seen on Tuesday, March 28, leaving Indian River High School around 1 p.m., according to CPD. Detectives say she was seen leaving the school and entering a sedan.

However, Randleman claims a photo taken from the school’s surveillance camera shows a time stamp indicating that Destiny left school grounds around 3:10 p.m.

He also took aim at Chesapeake Public Schools and claimed that Destiny was missing for her fourth block “with no one questioning her whereabouts.”

“We send our kids to school as a safe haven, and how we get to the point where a child is able to walk out a side door of a high school and get in a car with a stranger, I do not know,” said Randleman.

During the conference, Mr. Randleman made the following claims:



Destiny had a burner phone because her parents took away her cell phone.

This is not the first time Destiny has disappeared, and her parents say she has dealt with emotional issues.

Chesapeake police identified a “mystery man” in northern Suffolk who picked her up from school and drove her to northern Suffolk. Police have cleared this “mystery man.”

While Destiny was with the mystery man, she dropped a pin to her friend to share her location, and asked the friend to pick her up.

The mystery man dropped her off that the gate of his apartment complex and did not drive her back to Chesapeake.

In regard to the mystery man, police previously told us that they found the sedan and questioned the driver.

After Mr. Randleman spoke, Destiny’s parents voiced their worries about their daughter, and said this is completely out of character for their daughter.

“The last time I saw my daughter was on my birthday. It was on March 28. She said ‘happy birthday.’ She said, ‘I love you,’” said Destiny’s father Joe Patterson.

Patterson asked the public to come forward if they have any relevant information on his daughter’s whereabouts.

“I’m just asking, and I’m pleading, if anyone has any information, if there’s anything that anyone can do to help, that they please come forward to help us,” said Patterson.

We are following this story closely. Stay with News 3 for updates.