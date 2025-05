NORFOLK, Va. — Are you at risk for a stroke and may not know it? There are some common misconceptions when it comes to "brain attacks" also known as strokes. For Stroke Awareness Month, Kurt talks with Dr. Alexander Grunsfeld, medical director for neurosciences at Sentara Health, about what we know about strokes — and what you need to know to avoid them.

