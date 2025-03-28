Watch Now
Virginia Insider Episode 5: Major career moments from the desk of news anchor Blaine Stewart

Chandler Nunnally welcomes Blaine Stewart, longtime anchor of News 3 This Morning at WTKR, to reflect on some standout moments from his career across TV and radio — including the surprising way Blaine got his start at the anchor desk, and an unexpected connection to a global pop star — as the two discuss what "being a News Anchor" really means. Plus, some insight into Blaine's intense love of TV game shows, and a riff session where Chandler and Blaine compose a "Mt. Rushmore" of things that start with the letter "T."
