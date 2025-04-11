Virginia Insider Episode 6: Yasmine Charles: Veteran, chef & inspiration

NORFOLK, Va. — On this episode of Virginia Insider with host April Woodard, we dive into the extraordinary journey of Chef Yasmine Charles—a Haitian immigrant, U.S. veteran, and culinary powerhouse. Deported by her own family as a teenager from the US back to Haiti and forced to navigate the hardships of homelessness while in college, Yasmine’s story is one of unimaginable resilience, grit, and triumph. Don’t miss this powerful conversation about perseverance, passion, and the pursuit of a dream against all odds.

YouTube: @Yasminescookingshow

