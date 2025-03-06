Virginia Insider Podcast Episode 2: Camille Sheppard Parish, Author and Life Coach

On this episode of Virginia Insider, host April Woodard engages in an inspiring conversation with Camille Sheppard Parrish, the dynamic owner of Crave Bakery. Camille chronicles her extraordinary journey from the corporate world of IT to the exhilarating realm of entrepreneurship, sharing her transformative experience writing "Successful Women Date Differently." In this deeply personal dialogue, she opens up about her past struggles, including overcoming an abusive relationship and confronting the harsh realities of sexual violence. This episode promises to uplift and inspire anyone who has navigated adversity on their journey.

