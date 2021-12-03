Watch
Daylight shows area riddled with bullet holes after three people murdered in Elizabeth City, including 3-year-old

Posted at 11:45 AM, Dec 03, 2021
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Investigators are searching for answers after three people, including a three-year-old, were killed Thursday evening.

The tragic incident happened in a residential area off Perry Street and Jordan Street.

Police say the victims are: 18-year-old Jaquan White of Elizabeth City, 39-year-old De’Shay Berry of Manteo, and 3-year-old Allura Pledger, also of Manteo.

The three were shot while inside a car just outside a home in the 400 block of Perry Street. A News 3 crew watched Thursday night as that car, with a shattered back windshield, was towed away.

Friday morning, bullet holes could be seen in a car and a truck just across the street as well as buildings.

As of late morning Friday, police had not confirmed whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the crimes.

We are working to find out more information about the victims including how they are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

