Several people from Hampton Roads announced as part of Youngkin's transition team

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has announced key members of his transition team. Several people from Hampton Roads are part of the committee.

Youngkin won the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race against Democratic challenger Terry McAuliffe on Election Day. His Transition Steering committee will "help lay the foundation for the Youngkin administration to begin delivering on its promises on Day One."

“In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth, we can’t operate on government time,” said Governor-elect Youngkin. “We’re going to do things differently. That's why this incredible transition team represents various backgrounds—business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers, and most importantly, parents — who will bring an array of experience and fresh perspectives that will pave the way for a transformation where Virginia soars and never settles.”

Youngkin's Transition Steering Committee will be led by Transition Director Jeff Goettman and will be co-chaired by the Honorable Kay Coles James and the Honorable Senator Steve Newman.

The Office of Governor-Elect Youngkin Transition Steering Committee includes representation from job creators and business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers and parents from across the Commonwealth. His team promises to "provide fresh and unique insights into the problems facing the Commonwealth and the solutions that will make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family."

Members of the Transition Steering Committee can be found below:

Melissa Ball of Hanover County

Delegate Kathy Byron of Bedford County

Lindsey Burke of Fairfax County

Rooz Dadabhoy of Henrico County

Dr. Nancy Dye of the City of Roanoke

Brad Hobbs of the City of Virginia Beach

Former Secretary Aubrey Lane of the City of Virginia Beach

Former Secretary Robert Martinez of the City of Norfolk

Tian Olson of Fairfax County

Tim Parrish of Prince William County

Sheriff Hank Partin of Montgomery County

Town Council Member Amanda Pillion of the Town of Abingdon



Youngkin will also be advised by four former governors of Virginia as Honorary Co-Chairs: The Honorable Robert F. McDonnell; the Honorable James S. Gilmore, III; the Honorable George F. Allen; and the Honorable L. Douglas Wilder.

Goettman most recently served as the chief operating officer of the Youngkin for Governor campaign. Prior to his role on the campaign, Goettman served as a counselor for domestic finance at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and as executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

James is the president and founder of the Gloucester Institute, a leadership training center for young African Americans, and served as president of the Heritage Foundation between 2018 and 2021; director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management under President George W. Bush; and as Virginia’s secretary of Health and Human Resources under Governor George Allen.

Related: Northam, Youngkin pledge to work together during transition of power

Newman represents Virginia’s 23rd District in the Virginia State Senate and serves as vice president and as a member of the Board of Directors of Delta Star, Inc.

The Office of Governor-Elect Youngkin previously launched its transition website and application portal at www.youngkintransition.com. Applicants who wish to serve the Commonwealth in the Youngkin administration must apply online.

Click here for our full coverage on the 2021 Virginia elections.