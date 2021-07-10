Watch
Virginia governor hopeful Glenn Youngkin to hold campaign event in Yorktown on July 16

Kate Magee Joyce/AP
This Jan. 10. 2021 image provided but the Youngkin for Governor campaign shows Glenn Youngkin in Richmond, Va. The GOP gubernatorial candidate will be chosen during the party's May 8 nominating convention. (Kate Magee Joyce/Youngkin for Governor Campaign via AP)
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jul 09, 2021
YORKTOWN, Va. - Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, will campaign in Yorktown next week.

Youngkin will host an event at the Riverwalk Restaurant at 323 Water Street on Friday, July 16. A private "American Freedom" reception will take place at 5:30 p.m., and the general reception will start at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The political newcomer won Virginia's GOP nominating convention in May. He will face off against Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who won the Democratic nomination during the June primary.

Youngkin previously campaigned at Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach, where he was supported by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Attire for "An Evening with Glenn Youngkin" is business casual. General admission starts at $150 per person.

If you're interested in attending, RSVP by emailing RSVP@PPGconsul.com by July 14.

Click here for our full guide on the 2021 Virginia elections.

