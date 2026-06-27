Gov. Spanberger sends budget back to General Assembly with 14 amendments

After a highly contested process that included whispers of government shutdowns, Gov. Abigail Spanberger has sent the budget back to the General Assembly with 14 amendments.

Virginia legislators passed their proposed budget for the next two years on Monday after a long standoff over data center policy. The plan includes a 4% raise for teachers, 3.5% raises for state employees, higher standard deductions for taxpayers, and a new energy consumption fee on data centers expected to generate $600 million every year of the budget.

The budget, due on June 30, only needed Spanberger's signature, but the governor sent the plan back to legislators with 14 proposed amendments.

Watch previous coverage: State Sen. Lucas brings data center debate to VB amid stalled budget talks

State Sen. Lucas brings data center debate to VB amid stalled budget talks

The amendments include technical changes to Virginia's new ban on face coverings for law enforcement offers, "lifesaving" cancer screenings for firefighters, more funding for the Virginia Department of Elections and increased salaries for home care workers

Spanberger also proposed a delayed start to the gun violence prevention law to "avoid creating a dangerous loophole," and start-up funding for a digital services team to support state agencies.

The governor said her amendments, if accepted, will decrease the budget's balance from $179 million to $117 million.

"Thank you for your partnership as we work to build a stronger future for Virginia’s families, and I ask that you adopt these final modifications," Spanberger wrote to lawmakers, adding that her amendments are meant to "further deliver for Virginia families."

The General Assembly will meet to either accept or reject the governor's amendments ahead of the July 1 deadline.

Read the full letter explaining every amendment below.

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