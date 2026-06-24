New Virginia laws taking effect July 1: Styrofoam bans, assault weapons & marijuana convictions

A batch of new laws are set to take effect in Virginia on July 1, 2026.

Many of these laws passed in the recent General Assembly session. The laws take effect in July to kick off the new fiscal year.

List of laws set to take effect on July 1:

Gun regulation laws:



Assault weapons ban — Banning the sale and transfer of what Virginia defines as assault weapons and magazines that carry over 15 rounds, with some exceptions. Violations are a Class 1 misdemeanor. Those who already own these weapons will not be impacted.



Prohibition of firearm possession for those with hate crime convictions — Anyone who was convicted of a hate crime will be prohibited from possessing, purchasing or transporting firearms for three years after the date of their conviction.



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Traffic safety laws:



Photo speed monitoring devices — Allowing local governments to use automated enforcement technology to detect drivers who run stop signs or fail to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks, specifically in school zones.



Requirements for licensure for those aged 18-21 — First-time drivers between 18 and 21 will be required to complete a driver's education course and hold a learner's permit for at least 90 days before obtaining a license.

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Renter's rights laws:



Rental payment methods, prohibited fees — Requires landlords to accept payments of periodic rent and security deposit by check and money order. Landlords are prohibited from requiring tenants to pay any fee for submitting periodic rent or other amounts due in excess of the landlord's actual out-of-pocket third-party processing expenses. Landlords are also prohibited from requiring tenants to pay for repairs unless the repair resulted from a violation of the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.



Eviction notice period increased — Landlords must now provide tenants with 14 days’ notice before ending a rental agreement — up from the previous five-day requirement.

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Product ban laws:



Final phase of Styrofoam ban — All food vendors, regardless of their size, must comply with the ban against Expanded Polystyrene. Previously, this ban only applied to Virginia food vendors with 20 or more locations within the commonwealth.



Kratom product sale restrictions — The sale of kratom products is prohibited to anyone under 21. Additionally, kratom products cannot be sold if they lack an ingredient label, are stored in areas accessible to consumers, contain any synthesized material or 7-hydroxymitragynin, can be injected or vaporized, are packaged in a way that appeals to children, or contain solvent levels above pharmacopeial limits.

Criminal record laws:



Sentence modifications for marijuana convictions — Automatic hearings to consider sentence modifications for people convicted of certain felony offenses involving marijuana.



Sealing of criminal records for certain offenses — Provisions allowing for the automatic sealing of former possession of marijuana offenses without a court order will take effect. New rules for sealing certain criminal charges and convictions — both by petition and automatically — will become effective. The existing law restricting the release of criminal history information and prohibiting discrimination based on sealed marijuana possession records by employers, educational institutions, and government entities will remain in effect until July 1, 2026, after which it may be replaced or repealed.

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Miscellaneous laws:



Increase in weekly unemployment benefits — Increasing unemployment compensation claims by $48.



Regulation of solar facilities — New ground-mounted solar facilities (1 MW or larger) on agricultural, commercial, industrial, or institutional land must meet statewide criteria—like setbacks, fencing, and decommissioning plans—even if local ordinances differ. Localities must report special exception decisions to the State Corporation Commission, which will maintain a public database of all decisions.

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