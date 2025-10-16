Protesters prepare for more 'No Kings' protests in Virginia, North Carolina

Organizers of the "No Kings" protests are preparing another round of nationwide demonstrations in opposition to the Trump administration's actions.

The first round of "No Kings" protests took place on June 14. Gov. Glenn Youngkin acknowledged these protests on social media, saying the National Guard will be on standby in case the demonstrations get out of hand.

There are several planned demonstrations for this weekend. Virginians have a sacred right to free speech and peaceful assembly, but I also want to be very clear: there will be absolutely zero toleration for the destruction of property, looting, vandalism or violence of any kind.… — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 13, 2025

No major incidents were reported in connection with the protests here in Hampton Roads.

The peaceful protests will take place on Oct. 18, with demonstrations planned in Williamsburg, Newport News, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Machipongo, Elizabeth City, Edenton, and Kitty Hawk, according to the organizers' website.

Williamsburg, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Local candidates, educators, and even live music will be featured at this demonstration. Protestors will gather at the Williamsburg/James City County Courthouse.

Newport News, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"No Kings" protesters will gather at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Oyster Point Road on the side near Tech Center.

Virginia Beach, 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This gathering will take place at the Town Center Fountain Plaza.

Protesters plan to walk down Bank Street after rallying at the Town Center fountain. Numerous local organizers are slated to speak and chant at the demonstration — local folk musician Jim Newsom will also perform at the event.

Chesapeake, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Protesters will gather at 100 Volvo Parkway to take part in the "No Kings" demonstrations. Organizers say over 400 people have registered to participate.

Machipongo, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The demonstration on the Eastern Shore will be held at 12168 Lankford Highway.

Elizabeth City, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

This event will be held at 222 N Water Street, which is north of Elizabeth City State University, near the Pasquotank River.

Edenton, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Chowan County Courthouse on 101 S Broad Street will be the site for the "No Kings" protest.

Kitty Hawk, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Protesters will gather at 6010 N Croatan Highway for the demonstration.

"I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," Trump previously told CBS News when asked about the June "No Kings" protests.