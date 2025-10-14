Norfolk Int'l Airport will not play DHS video blaming Dems for gov't shutdown

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport has decided against playing a Department of Homeland Security video in which Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem blames Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

"The video is not playing at ORF. The Norfolk Airport Authority’s longstanding practice is to decline political messaging within its facilities," a statement from a spokesperson for Norfolk International Airport reads. "We are hopeful those in Washington, D.C. will soon resolve this dispute for the benefit of all who are affected by it."

Numerous other airports across the country have also opted to not play the video, per CNN, including Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International, Portland International, Seattle-Tacoma International, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and three in New York.

The video was shared by an official White House X account on Oct. 10, along with the caption, "currently playing at every public airport in America." Noem states in the video that most TSA employees are not getting paid during the government shutdown. She places the blame on Democrats, stating they "refuse to fund the federal government."

Noem's full remarks made in the video are as follows:

“It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe. However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government. And because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay. We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact your travel and our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”