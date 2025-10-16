Foodbank giving free groceries to federal workers at Military Circle Mall amid gov't shutdown

NORFOLK, Va. — Those who work for the federal government may be struggling to put food on the table during the current shutdown, but local organizations are stepping up to help.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia will bring free groceries to Military Circle Mall in Norfolk this Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The distribution will provide fresh produce and essential items for 500 households affected by the government shutdown.

The food distribution offers an opportunity for community members to either receive assistance if they've been impacted by the shutdown or to volunteer and help their neighbors during this difficult time.

The foodbank shared the following instructions for Friday: "To help ensure a safe and equitable distribution, guests are asked to arrive with trunks empty and ready to receive food, remain in their vehicles during loading, and wait for a signal before pulling forward. All vehicles should enter the site via Poplar Hall Drive."

