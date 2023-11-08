Republican Danny Diggs beats incumbent Monty Mason in Va.’s 24th Senate District race

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The results for a closely watched, tight race in Hampton Roads are officially in: Republican Danny Diggs has unseated Democrat Monty Mason in Virginia’s 24th Senate District race, according to AP, though our source has not officially called the race yet.

Diggs declared victory on Tuesday night, prior to AP calling the race, stating, “I am truly humbled by the voters of the 24th District for putting your faith in me as your next State Senator. I could not have done this without each and every one of you.”

On the night of Election Day, Mason said the race appeared too close to call. As of this writing, he has not yet commented on Diggs’ victory.

As the two vied for the State Senate seat – which represents part of Newport News; all of York County, Poquoson, and Williamsburg; and a small part of James City County – they both raised millions of dollars and launched attack ads throughout campaign season.

During his run for office, Diggs, a former York County Sheriff, focused on “commonsense conservative leadership,” expanding jobs, passing transportation solutions for the Peninsula and more.

Mason’s campaign highlighted his work in the General Assembly, citing his efforts to cut costs for working families, protect reproductive rights, fight for gun violence reform and more.

Diggs’ attack ads took aim at Mason’s voting record.

"Let me be clear. If my ads are perceived as negative, it's because Monty's votes are negative," said Diggs in October.

Mason’s campaign released ads accusing Diggs of meeting with members of a white supremacist group during his time as sheriff. His campaign also ran an ad that focused on Diggs speaking at a pro-gun rally.

There are a handful of races that still need to be called, as results for some precincts are still pending. Regardless of the remaining uncalled races, Democrats have clinched control of both chambers in Virginia’s General Assembly. With Diggs' win, Democrats have a very narrow majority in the State Senate of 21-19.

