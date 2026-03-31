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Spanberger Sign-a-thon: Bills target costs of drugs, housing and energy

Top Stories: Tuesday, March 31
State of the Union Democrats
Posted

Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed a series of bills aiming to push her agenda for an affordable Virginia.

“I am signing this legislation to respond to the real, pressing concerns I have heard from Virginia families across the Commonwealth about high costs — particularly at the pharmacy counter, in the housing market, and on their utility bills. I’m grateful to the lawmakers who made addressing rising costs a priority during this legislative session,” Spanberger said in a statement sent to News 3.

The following bills were recently signed into law by the governor:

Healthcare

  • SB669:
    • Requires health insurance carriers to use a "pass-through" payment system for pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).
    • Limits PBMs revenue to only administrative fees.
    • New restrictions on retroactive actions taken by PBMs.
  • SB405:
    • Allows the Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority to manage nursing scholarship programs.
  • HB220:
    • Prohibits health insurance carriers from varying its premium rates based on tobacco use.
    • "The provisions of the bill apply to health benefit plans providing individual or small group health insurance coverage entered into, amended, extended, or renewed on or after January 1, 2027."
  • HB60:
    • Stopping discriminatory practices conducted by insurers against those who have received pre-exposure prophylaxis for the prevention of HIV.

Housing

  • HB1227:
    • Increases the housing allocation of the Virginia state ceiling on private activity bonds from 57 to 67 percent.
    • The Virginia Housing Development Authority and local housing authorities would be allocated a higher share of these bonds.
  • SB628:
    • Creates the Eviction Reduction Program under the Department of Housing and Community Development.
  • HB655:
    • Requires that manufactured homes be allowed wherever standard site-built homes are permitted, with some exceptions.
    • Stops local governments from treating manufactured homes more harshly than site-built houses in zoning rules.

Energy

  • HB1191:
    • Allows electric cooperatives to invest in new energy infrastructure.
    • The costs "shall be excluded from the cooperative's general and base rates and shall not be recovered from any other ratepayer."
  • HB369:
    • Revises how clean energy buyers can get renewable energy certificates through contracts with Appalachian Power or Dominion Energy.
    • This bill aims to encourage investment in "cutting-edge energy technology, like fusion and nuclear."
  • SB505:
    • Authorizes the State Corporation Commission to evaluate methods to protect ratepayers from excessive costs.
    • This commission will provide legislative recommendations regarding fuel and power cost regulations.
  • HB562:
    • Electric cooperatives are authorized to create a "virtual power plant program."
    • An electric cooperative may offer incentives to residential customers to purchase battery storage devices and is required to evaluate various methods to optimize demand.
  • HB889:
    • Makes it official state policy to give priority to existing rights-of-way (corridors) when looking for sites for new electric transmission infrastructure.
    • Directs VDOT to make a work group that will suggest ways to update regulations so transmission lines can be more easily fixated along state highways.
  • HB1225:
    • Allows Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power to work to create more infrastructure to support electric vehicle charging stations.
    • Requires them to submit long-term EV infrastructure plans to the state.
    • Sets limits on building utility-owned fast chargers near private charging locations, pending a rule on minimum allowable distance.

Other bills

  • HB94:
    • Expands exemption from annual vehicle registration fees for disabled veterans — or their unremarried surviving spouses — so it applies to vehicles with standard license plates, not just those with special “disabled veteran” plates.
  • HB1180:
    • Directs the Tax Commissioner to develop a free online system for individuals to file state income tax returns (similar to the IRS Direct File Program).

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