Spanberger Sign-a-thon: Bills target costs of drugs, housing and energy

Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed a series of bills aiming to push her agenda for an affordable Virginia.

“I am signing this legislation to respond to the real, pressing concerns I have heard from Virginia families across the Commonwealth about high costs — particularly at the pharmacy counter, in the housing market, and on their utility bills. I’m grateful to the lawmakers who made addressing rising costs a priority during this legislative session,” Spanberger said in a statement sent to News 3.

The following bills were recently signed into law by the governor:

Healthcare

SB669:

Requires health insurance carriers to use a "pass-through" payment system for pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Limits PBMs revenue to only administrative fees. New restrictions on retroactive actions taken by PBMs.

SB405:

Allows the Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority to manage nursing scholarship programs.

HB220:

Prohibits health insurance carriers from varying its premium rates based on tobacco use. "The provisions of the bill apply to health benefit plans providing individual or small group health insurance coverage entered into, amended, extended, or renewed on or after January 1, 2027."

HB60:

Stopping discriminatory practices conducted by insurers against those who have received pre-exposure prophylaxis for the prevention of HIV.



Housing

HB1227:

Increases the housing allocation of the Virginia state ceiling on private activity bonds from 57 to 67 percent. The Virginia Housing Development Authority and local housing authorities would be allocated a higher share of these bonds.



SB628:

Creates the Eviction Reduction Program under the Department of Housing and Community Development.

HB655:

Requires that manufactured homes be allowed wherever standard site-built homes are permitted, with some exceptions. Stops local governments from treating manufactured homes more harshly than site-built houses in zoning rules.



Energy

HB1191:

Allows electric cooperatives to invest in new energy infrastructure. The costs "shall be excluded from the cooperative's general and base rates and shall not be recovered from any other ratepayer."

HB369:

Revises how clean energy buyers can get renewable energy certificates through contracts with Appalachian Power or Dominion Energy. This bill aims to encourage investment in "cutting-edge energy technology, like fusion and nuclear."



SB505:

Authorizes the State Corporation Commission to evaluate methods to protect ratepayers from excessive costs. This commission will provide legislative recommendations regarding fuel and power cost regulations.

HB562:

Electric cooperatives are authorized to create a "virtual power plant program." An electric cooperative may offer incentives to residential customers to purchase battery storage devices and is required to evaluate various methods to optimize demand.

HB889:

Makes it official state policy to give priority to existing rights-of-way (corridors) when looking for sites for new electric transmission infrastructure. Directs VDOT to make a work group that will suggest ways to update regulations so transmission lines can be more easily fixated along state highways.

HB1225:

Allows Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power to work to create more infrastructure to support electric vehicle charging stations. Requires them to submit long-term EV infrastructure plans to the state. Sets limits on building utility-owned fast chargers near private charging locations, pending a rule on minimum allowable distance.



Other bills