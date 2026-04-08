Spanberger signs enhanced school cell phone ban bill

RICHMOND, Va. — An update to the current cell phone ban in Virginia schools was included among the batch of bills signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday.

SB108 — which was introduced by State Sen. Stella Pekarsky — upgrades the language surrounding the "bell to bell" ban. The new bill will "restrict" students from having their phones on school grounds and "prohibit student cell phone and smart device use on school property." Former Gov. Glenn Youngkin had signed a bill back in 2025 that had just "restricted" student cell phone use.

Watch previous coverage: Current cell phone policies in Hampton Roads public schools

No cell from bell to bell: Current cell phone policies in Hampton Roads' public schools

This law instructs Virginia school boards to develop policies as updated in SB108. It also notes that violating the new cell phone policy cannot be the sole reason for suspension or expulsion of a student.

The push to limit cell phone distractions in schools was spurred by Youngkin signing Executive Order 33 back in 2024. The goal of the initial executive order — which was codified by the previously mentioned SB738 — was to keep students engaged in class.

School boards across Hampton Roads implemented different policies regarding the student cell phone use ban. Many schools allowed students to bring their phones onto school grounds, but required them to keep phones in their backpack or locker during the school day. Stricter rules often applied to elementary and middle school students.

Exceptions were carved out for phone usage in cases of emergencies.