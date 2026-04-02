Va. governor signs Alyssa's Law allowing teacher panic alarms

NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia) signed a bill into law Thursday that allows teachers to have wearable panic alarms in their classrooms.

Lori Alhadeff's daughter Alyssa was 14 years old when she was killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Alhadeff believes her daughter may have been able to escape had she known there was a gunman.

"Alyssa was an athlete and I believe if she knew there was a lockdown that she would've gotten to the safer space," Alhadeff said.

In the years since the shooting, Alhadeff has pushed states to pass a law allowing teachers and other staff members to have panic alarms that signal 911 during an emergency. The legislation is called Alyssa's Law.

"It's going to be used in everyday situations like behavioral problems or medical emergencies, but in the worst-case scenario, an active shooter," Alhadeff said.

Virginia joins 11 other states in passing similar laws. The law does not make the alarms a requirement, but it says school boards can choose to allow teachers to have them.

"It is so vitally important to us so that Alyssa's death isn't in vain and that we help to make our schools safe," Alhadeff said.

Spanberger also signed other bills aimed at addressing school safety. One ensures teachers receive mental health training for dealing with at-risk children. Another expands the topics children learn about the internet to include misinformation and AI.

Alhadeff hopes Alyssa's Law will help improve safety in schools.

"It's just amazing helping to create safer environments within schools, having a wearable panic button, and we know it's going to help save lives," Alhadeff said.

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