Virginia lawmakers debate gas tax holiday as Hampton Roads prices surge

NORFOLK, Va. — Gas prices in Hampton Roads have surged by more than $1 in the last month, prompting Virginia Republicans to call for a three-month gas tax holiday.

The price increases come as the U.S. war with Iran continues, impacting the movement of oil. According to AAA, the current average in Hampton Roads is $3.88 a gallon for regular and $5.34 for diesel. A month ago, it was $2.84 for regular and $3.45 for diesel.

Along Granby Street in the Riverview section of Norfolk, gas is being sold for more than $4 a gallon. At the Exxon on Boush Street, it is $3.89.

Kosta Vlasakakis, a driver gassing up on Sunday evening, noted the frustration of the rising costs.

"It's pretty pretty bad," Vlasakakis said. "It's annoying."

In response to rising gas proces, Virginia Republicans are calling on the state to provide a three-month gas tax holiday, which would suspend the 32 cents per gallon tax for regular and 33 cents for diesel.

"Give Virginians some real affordability and drivers a break," said Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Wise County).

Lawmakers will return to Richmond next month and could take up the issue, which would cost the state an estimated $375 million.

"We have billions in reserve whether that be the rainy day fund or the other reserves that we have," said Kilgore.

The idea has already been met with cold water by Virginia Democrats, who are in the majority. They criticize that the savings are not always passed along to drivers.

Gov. Spanberger also responded. "Right now, Virginians are feeling the brunt of the President’s actions at the pump and grocery store. As gas and diesel prices soar, I am working to create long-term solutions to address rising costs in energy, housing, and healthcare," she said in a statement.

Virginia lawmakers debated similar action in 2022 when gas prices spiked following COVID, but it never went anywhere. Meanwhile, drivers are having to pay more as gas approaching $4 a gallon appears to be the norm in Hampton Roads.

"You gotta suck it up I dont see much else you can do you gotta take it in stride," said Vlasakakis.

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