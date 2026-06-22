Virginia Rules: Locals express concern, relief over $15 minimum wage hike

After multiple failed attempts under former Gov. Glenn Youngkin, state lawmakers passed an increase to Virginia's minimum wage.

In April, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed HB1. This bill will increase the minimum wage to $13.75 per hour on Jan. 1, 2027 — and in the following year, it will increase to $15 per hour.

Starting Jan. 1, 2029, the minimum wage rate will continue to increase based on changes in the consumer price index.

Watch previous coverage: Spanberger signs bill to increase minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2028

Spanberger signs bill to increase minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2028

This minimum wage increase garnered split reactions from locals. Some said this hike is a step towards a more affordable Virginia, while others say it will burden consumers with cost hikes.

For workers like Samira Brooks, a home healthcare worker, the increase represents long-awaited relief. Six years ago, Brooks was living on the Eastern Shore making $9.10 an hour.

"It is a bit of relief, a bit of excitement. I wish it was today," Brooks said. "It's definitely a step in the right direction."

On the other hand, small business owners have expressed concerns about the impact on their operations. Mark Stevens, who owns Zero's Subs at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, worries about rising costs.

"I love serving my community. I love being here for my community and we offer our product at a decent price," Stevens said. "But if I can't do that, I got to think twice."

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