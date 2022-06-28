Portsmouth city manager start date delayed

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Council members plan to discuss Tonya Chapman’s city manager contract in Tuesday's city council meeting. Former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman, now the new city manager, was expected to start Tuesday, June 28, however, her start date has been pushed back. Council members tell News 3 the delay is due to an unfinished background check.

Mayor Glover was not pleased with what was proposed in Monday's closed session regarding Chapman’s employment. Glover says the city council is trying to find common ground on Chapman’s contract. Mayor Glover says he is disappointed in what four council members proposed for severance pay if Chapman is let go or terminated during her first year as city manager.

"If the city manager that has been appointed is fired with or without cause in the first year, the 4 majority members of council recommend that she receive 2 year severance which is $400,000. It's egregious. It's not the standard," Glovers tells News 3' Leondra Head.

Mayor Glover says he plans to bring that up in tonight’s city council meeting.

"As a part of my oath, I feel a responsibility to be transparent and open about what will happen to the tax payers dollars. Any attempt to give any person that is appointed more than what they are entitled to is not going to be acceptable," Glover said.

Glover believes Chapman's contract will be finalized in the upcoming days.