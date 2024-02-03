Portsmouth police use camera system to catch drug deal, felon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department used a camera system to catch a drug deal and arrest a wanted felon.

Using new trailer mounted cameras deployed throughout the city, detectives saw Keeshawn Faltz allegedly deliver narcotics to a street level drug dealer, according to police. After learning Faltz was wanted on numerous charges, an alert for his vehicle was entered into to Flock LPR system.

On Thursday, the Flock system alerted for Faltz's car in the downtown area, according to police. Detectives found the vehicle unoccupied in the 300 block of Effingham Street.

Officers saw Faltz get into the car, and they tried to apprehend him, but Faltz drove away, according to the PPD. While trying to get away, his car hit a curb and was disabled in the 300 block of Green Street.

Faltz got out of his car with a gun in his hand and tried to run away, according to police. He fell and shot a round from the handgun.

Citizens helped the police K9 unit find Faltz in a storage area where he was arrested, according to the PPD.

Faltz is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, felony alluding police and driving while suspended.

He was also served with outstanding charges out of various Hampton roads cities:

