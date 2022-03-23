Proceeds from Granby Street shooting victim Devon 'Malik' Harris' semi-pro football team game to go toward funeral expenses

SMITHFIELD, Va. - The Virginia Beach Rhinos will take to the field this weekend, and proceeds from the game will go to helping lay one of their own to rest.

Devon "Malik" Harris, 25, was one of two people killed in Saturday morning's senseless shooting on Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk, which also landed three other people in the hospital. The all-star played with the Rhinos for five seasons.

On Saturday, March 26, the Rhinos' home game against the Richmond Jets will donate all proceeds from ticket sales to Harris' family to help pay for funeral expenses. Admission is $5.

News 3 spoke to Harris' coach, Markus Turner, after the tragedy. He called Harris a "gentle giant" who could "transform to something amazing."

Harris' brother also told us he was supposed to go out with Harris that night but didn't. He said Harris wasn't the intended target of the shooting.

The game starts at 2 p.m. and will be held at the Luther Sports Complex, located at 900 W. Main Street in Smithfield.

If you'd like to make a donation before the game, you can donate to the family's GoFundMe here or send a donation via CashApp at $7citiesfoundation.

