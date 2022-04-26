Property manager: No structural damage reported, heat not affected after Franklin propane explosion

FRANKLIN, Va. - The property manager of the Berkley Court Apartments provided an update Tuesday on the progress made in the inspection of the community's gas line after a propane explosion left two people critically injured on April 15.

The Maryland-based Severn Companies said regarding the gas line inspection, they are continuing to work with the city and the state to accomplish the next step and will update residents with a timeline once it has been established. In the meantime, the company said they are communicating daily with residents so they know exactly what is happening.

Severn said on Monday, April 25, several teams, including a professional construction risk mitigation inspection firm, were on site, conducting precautionary unit-by-unit inspections for any structural damage that could have been caused by the explosion. Severn said no structural damage was observed in any units, and the professionals reported only minor damage to the eight units closest to the site of the incident.

As of April 21, people in any homes that were directly affected or have Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements were moved to local hotels and were given meals if they so wished.

An on-site shower trailer was set up in the Berkley Court community on April 23. Severn also made arrangements for safe, private and hot showers at the Love's Travel Stop at no charge.

The company said as of April 18, it was confirmed that heat to the units was not affected by the incident; only gas for water heating was impacted.

Property management is continuing to work closely with the city, local and state law enforcement, fire officials and others to determine what caused the explosion.

Neighbors have told News 3 they're frustrated that Severn has been slow to restore gas and hot water to their homes. People have told us they've been boiling pots of water or have been staying with friends and family.

