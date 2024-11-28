PT burning body identified, VB heart recipient thankful, Thanksgiving kitchen safety: Sunrise Brief

Portsmouth police identified the body found in a burning dumpster last week. Officers tell us he is 45-year-old Kurtis Lee Watson. Last week, we told you about a body found in a fire in a dumpster on Pepperwood Court behind Bethel Worship Center. Police say Watson's body was found Monday, November 18, when police responded to a call about a discovery when extinguishing a dumpster fire. Earlier this week, court records obtained by News 3 revealed Watson had several gunshot wounds. An autopsy also showed Watson had bullet fragments in his foot. This incident is still under investigation, and News 3 is committed to bringing you updates on air and online as we learn more. Body found in burning Portsmouth dumpster outside of church was identified

A Virginia Beach woman celebrates the second anniversary of her heart transplant. A day like today is about spending time with family, and for one Virginia Beach woman, that message hits closer to home now more than ever. Janell Hull, a Virginia Beach mother of two, is thankful to be alive this holiday season to see her family after suffering from a rare form of heart failure. "It’s been a long journey. I developed heart failure through pregnancy. It’s called Peripartum Cardiomyopathy, where women develop it during pregnancy or during the postpartum period," Hull said. One in every 4,000 pregnant women are at risk of developing the rare heart condition, according to the National Institute of Health. Hull says it was hard to do simple tasks with her two kids after giving birth to her second child. She got moved up on the list to get a transplant when she started going into cardiac arrest frequently. She's grateful to be celebrating the holidays with family and with a better heart. Virginia Beach mother spends Thanksgiving with family after heart transplant surgery